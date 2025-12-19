Alex Carey joins elite list of wicketkeeper-batters with fifty-plus scores in both innings of Ashes Test

Adelaide [Australia], December 19 : Australian batter Alex Carey became just the fourth wicketkeeper-batter and third Aussie keeper-batter to get a fifty-plus score in both innings of an Ashes Test.

Carey achieved this milestone during his side's third Ashes Test against England at Adelaide Oval on Friday. After a brilliant 106 in 143 balls, consisting of eight boundaries and a six and which was his first Ashes ton, Carey followed it with a 52* in 91 balls, with four boundaries to end the day three. With two more days to go and Aussies looking to outbat England out of the contest, a pair of centuries would not be a far-fetched idea.

The wicketkeeper-batters with fifty-plus scores in both innings of an Ashes Test are: England's Alan Knott (92 and 63 at The Oval in 1972), Ian Healy (74 and 51* at Adelaide in 1995), Brad Haddin (94 in 53 at Brisbane in 2013), and now Carey has joined the list.

In 10 Tests this year, Carey has been in a fantastic form, with 723 runs in 15 innings at an average of 55.61, an attacking strike rate of 77.57, including two centuries and four fifties. He has pulled out numerous rescue acts for Australia over the past couple of years.

Carey is the second-highest run-getter in the ongoing Ashes series, with 247 runs in three innings at an average of 82.33, with a century and two fifties to his name.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 94/4 courtesy some incredible bowling from Archer, a 91-run stand between Usman Khawaja (82 in 126 balls, with 10 fours) and Alex Carey brought the Aussies back in the game. Carey went on to get his first Ashes ton, scoring 106 in 143 balls, with eight fours and a six. Starc (54 in 75 balls, with eight fours) also continued a dream run with the bat as the Aussies piled on 371 runs.

Archer (5/53) was exceptional for England, while Brydon Carse and Tongue got a couple each.

Later, England slipped to 168/8 in their first innings, with Ben Stokes (83 in 198 balls, with eight fours) and Jofra Archer (51 in 105 balls, with five fours and a six) putting on a hundred partnership and ending the innings at 286 all out, trailing by 85 runs.

Australia ended their day at 271/4, with Head (142*), Alex Carey (52* in 91 balls, with four boundaries) putting on a century partnership and giving Australia a massive 356-run lead.

