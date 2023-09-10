Alice Davidson-Richards added to England squad for remainder of Sri Lanka ODIs

London [UK], September 10 : The bowling all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards received a call-up for the remainder of the ODI series against Sri Lanka as a replacement for Lauren Bell.

"All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards has been called up into the England squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official statement.

The all-rounder replaces Lauren Bell who continues to recover from illness. Davidson-Richards will link up with the group from Monday.

The all-rounder has represented England in a solitary Test, four ODIs and eight T20Is. She has four ODI wickets at an average of 25.25 and an economy of 5.61. She also has 63 runs in the format at an average of 31.5.

England cruised to a seven-wicket win in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street. The second game of the three-match series will take place in Northampton on Tuesday.

Though they lead 1-0, England will be wary of the tourists. The Asian side fought back in the T20I leg of the tour, which preceded the ODI series.

After losing the first game, they went on to achieve a historic 2-1 series win.

