All eyes on Virat Kohli as he hits nets ahead of BGT: Australian Media Reports

Perth [Australia], November 13 : Star India batter Virat Kohli started practising in nets at Perth on Wednesday ahead of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia, which comes at a make-or-break phase in his legendary career, according to local media reports.

Virat, a player often hyped and celebrated on Australian soil, generates headlines, catchy articles and massive viewership numbers whenever he lands Down Under.

While he has had the weight of runs to match the hype in the past, it is a make-or-break situation for the superstar this time around as he not only battles to regain form and overcome his technical abilities, but to save his spot in Test cricket as the younger stars slam down the door, awaiting their chance in playing eleven after an imminent transition from the current batch of stars to the future.

Forbes cricket journalist Tristan Lavalette took to X and wrote, "Virat Kohli has started his Test preparations. He's in the nets along with India's other senior players. Kohli is looking sharp against some short of length-quick bowling".

Code Sports journalist Daniel Cherny also informed about Kohli's net session. "Construction workers at the WACA Ground have been barred from taking photos, shooting video or even actively watching India train as the tourists prepare for next week's first Test."

Meanwhile, the Australian media has welcomed Team India players including Virat Kohli in style.

The Daily Telegraph posted a picture of Virat Kohli with "Yugon ki Ladai" written on it. There was also a special feature on the 36-year-old talisman's monstrous batting numbers in Australia.

However, the series comes at a point, when Virat is not the best of his form. In 19 international matches this year, the 80-time centurion has just scored 488 runs at a shockingly low average of 20.33, with just two half-centuries in 25 innings and best score of 76.

It is his downfall in Tests that has been more shocking and saddening as the numbers do not fit someone of his superstardom and skill.

His form from 2016-2019 is among the greatest peaks in the longest format, during which he made 4,208 runs at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties. He also smashed seven double centuries in this period, an all-time record for the most by a captain in Tests.

However, since 2020, Virat has faced an elongated lean patch in the whites, scoring 1838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, comprising just two centuries and nine fifties.

Virat's lean patch was compounded by a horrific home Test season this year against Bangladesh and New Zealand, in which he scored just 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33 with just one fifty. The stalwart also slipped out of the Top 20 in the ICC Men's Test batting rankings for the first time in a decade

The veteran faces a threat to his spot with critics awaiting his ouster, it remains to be seen can Australia could once again be the stage of an ultimate redemption act for the modern master, as it has been over the years.

As the series starts on November 22, it won't be wrong to say, 'All eyes on Kohli'.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage. The fifth and final Test, will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

