"All options will be considered...": Australian coach on Warner's replacement

Melbourne [Australia], December 30 : Australian head coach Andrew McDonald said that all options will be considered before the replacement for opener David Warner, is decided and he also confirmed that the all-rounder, Cameron Green, is in conversation for a return to the side as well.

Following the third Test against Pakistan at his home ground, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), from January 3-7, Warner will call time on a legendary Test career. Many names are floating around in the media as his replacements, like Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw and Green, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The two-Test series against the West Indies will start from January 17 onwards.

Coach McDonald said that everything will be considered as far as Warner's replacement is concerned and confirmed that Green, who last played a Test in July against England, could also be recalled as part of the batting order reshuffle.

"All options will be considered," McDonald said, as quoted by ESPNCricnifo.

"And I said we are not going to make the decision until the deadline, which will be the West Indies game."

"There is a few options. Everyone is well aware of the options. I am a person who, once you know when you're going to make the decision, makes it at that point in time. Until then, the discussion will be open. We will put a deadline on that. That will be the West Indies selection meeting," concluded McDonald.

The debate is between picking up a specialist and experienced opener in either Harris, Bancroft or Renshaw or picking up six of the best batters and reshaping the batting order to accommodate them, which could also lead to Green and Mitchell Marsh playing together as two all-rounders.

"Cameron Green, as a discussion around who are the best six batters, has definitely been in the conversation," McDonald confirmed.

Warner endorsed Harris as a possible successor during the second Test at Melbourne, but McDonald said that Warner was not hinting at what the selectors thought in any way and mentioned that the veteran had endorsed other players in the past too.

"Davey's not a selector.. And I remember back to when I think Davey endorsed Matt Renshaw so I think the next one will probably be Cam Bancroft and then Cameron Green and he will have all bases covered, but...it is great when a fellow player endorses someone else internally. It means that they have probably excluded other players as well, but he was asked his opinion and we are happy for him to express that," said McDonald.

It is unlikely that the successor would be added to SCG Test squad, since Bancroft and Renshaw have commitments in the Big Bash League (BBL). Harris and Green do not have a BBL deal.

Green has not played any cricket since the Prime Minister XI's tour match against Pakistan in December. Ahead of the West Indies series, there will be a Australia XI tour match against the West Indies at Karen Rolton Oval from December 10-12, but Green is unlikely to play the match.

McDonald also confirmed that Warner will be applying for an objection certificate (NOC) to miss three ODIs and three T20Is against the West Indies in early February to play for the Dubai Capitals in the International T20 League (ILT20), which will be held in the UAE simultaneously.

McDonald said that the NOC will be handled by Cricket Australia's head of national teams, Ben Oliver and chairman of selectors, George Bailey, with each decision being made on a case-by-case basis.

"He will apply for an NOC," McDonald said.

"It is something that we work through anytime it is in season. Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis went to the UAE last year as well. So every application is different in terms of the circumstances of what cricket they have coming up, so I am sure he will apply. It will be considered. George Bailey and Ben Oliver will work through that and there will be an outcome," said McDonald.

"I think Matthew Wade was given an NOC to miss a Tasmanian game for the IPL as well. I think every case should be considered individually," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor