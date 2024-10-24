All-round India Women crush New Zealand by 59 runs in 1st ODI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 24 : Tejal Hasabnis and Radha Yadav helped India Women clinch a 59-run win over New Zealand in the first ODI match of the series at Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.

After winning the toss, Smriti Mandhana-led India decided to bat against New Zealand Narendra Modi Stadium. Mandhana's decision did go in their favour as they dominated over New Zealand during the game.

India opener Shafali Verma (33 runs from 22 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) gave the Women in Blue a kickstart in the match. However, skipper Mandhana (5 runs from 7 balls) failed to showcase a quality performance.

Yastika Bhatia (37 runs from 43 balls, 5 fours) made an important partnership of 37 runs with Shafali.

However, it was India's middle order that shined to power the Women in Blue to 227. Tejal Hasabnis (42 runs from 64 balls, 3 fours) and Deepti Sharma (41 runs from 51 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) were the star performers with the bad in the first inning.

Amelia Kerr led the Kiwi bowling attack after she bagged four wickets in her nine-over spell and gave 42 runs. Jess Kerr also picked up three wickets which assisted New Zealand to bundle out India by 45th over of the first inning.

During the run chase, New Zealand batters failed to stand still infront of the India bowling attack and was bowled out at 168.

Brooke Halliday (39 runs from 54 balls, 4 fours) and Maddy Green (31 runs from 32 balls, 5 fours) were the top scorers Kiwis with the bat in the second inning.

In the end, Amelia Kerr (25 runs from 23 balls, 2 fours) was unbeaten on the crease for the visitors but she alone could not help the Kiwis to clinch a win in the opening match of the series.

Radha Yadav led the Indian bowling attack after she picked up three wickets and gave 35 runs during her spell. Saima Thakor also took two wickets in her seven-over spell and gifted two runs. The Indian bowling attack helped the hosts clinch a 59-run win over the Kiwis.

Deepti Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' following her stupendous performance in the game.

Following the win in the 1st ODI, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second game will be played on October 27 in Ahmedabad.

Brief score: India Women 227 (Tejal Hasabnis 42, Deepti Sharma 41, Yastika Bhatia 37; Amelia Kerr 4/42) beat New Zealand Women (Brooke Halliday 39, Maddy Green 31, Lauren Down 26; Radha Yadav 3/8).

