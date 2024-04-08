"All three spinners have been key for us.....": KL Rahul after LSG's win over GT

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 : Following the 33-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul lauded his spinners for their performances and expressed happiness at his team's record of defending 160-run plus totals.

Yash Thakur's pace rattled Gujarat Titans as Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious with a comprehensive 33-run victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Following the match, KL said in the post-match presentation, "All three spinners have been key for us. M Siddharth coming in this season has done really well, he plays a crucial part with the new ball, he has shown great temperament. His job is to restrict the batters. KP (Krunal Pandya) is very experienced, he has played IPL for so many seasons. (Ravi) Bishnoi has been around for so many years and keeps getting better. Feels good to get off the mark there (his side's first win against GT after five matches).

KL added that it is good that LSG has won all 13 matches in which they have defended 160-plus runs. He also said that the bowlers have come through the ranks over the years and the wicket was not the best to bat on.

"It is a good record to have (defending all 160-plus totals), but it is also where we have played. Having the home advantage helps. The bowlers have come through the ranks over the last couple of years. you have seen the same guys bowling in the last season as well., They have adjusted to their roles. Hopefully we can continue this. We knew that it was not as good as the wicket we played on (in the previous match here), also losing two wickets in the powerplay will set us back a bit. Unless someone carries on to get 70-80, it was tough to achieve 170-180 runs. We just wanted to bat and see how much we can get. That is the advantage you have when you are batting first," said KL.

The skipper said that batting first helps the bowling unit in figuring out how the wicket is playing and they have adapted really well.

LSG won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts were reduced to 18/2 at one point. A 73-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul (33 in 31 balls, with three fours) and Marcus Stoinis (58 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) put LSG in a decent position again.

Later, knocks from Nicholas Pooran (32* in 22 balls, with three sixes) and Ayush Badoni (20 in 11 balls, with three fours) helped LSG put a moderate 163/5 in their 20 overs.

Umesh Yadav (2/22) and Rashid Khan (1/28) were among the wickets for GT.

Chasing 164 runs, GT did have a fine start as skipper Shubman Gill (19 in 21 balls, with two fours) and Sai Sudharsan (31 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) formed a 54-run opening stand, but pacer Yash Thakur's five-wicket haul (5/30) and Krunal Pandya's economical 3/11 blew GT away. Despite Rahul Tewatia (30 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes) putting up a fight, GT were skittled out for 130 in 18.5 overs, losing by 33 runs.

Thakur's fifer earned him the 'Player of the Match'. LSG is in third place on the points table with three wins and a loss, giving them six points. GT is in seventh place, having won two and lost three. They have a total of four points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor