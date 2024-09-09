"Always a great challenge playing against India": Australia's Josh Hazelwood ahead of BGT series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : Ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, Aussie pacer Josh Hazelwood said that it will be a "great challenge" to play against India.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21 season.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

Speaking on Star Sports, Hazelwood said that Team India are used to the conditions in Australia. However, the pacer added that the challenge will be huge for the visitors.

The 33-year-old also hoped to win the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Yeah Probably sums it up there, toughest rivalry. It's always a great challenge playing against India, and they are so used to the conditions out here, they love it. You know in Australia the challenge is huge. They're batting their top order, no matter who's playing, is unbelievable, their top six or seven. I played them in my debut series, obviously, and we got the win, that might have been the last time. A lot of the same players are still playing, I think I got Virat that game. So a lot of our players, I guess, haven't beaten India in a test series. The guys were playing, such as Travis Head, Cameron Green, guys like that. Huge summer for us coming up and hopefully get that trophy back," Hazelwood was quoted by Star Sports as saying.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

