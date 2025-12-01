Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 20 : India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed his enthusiasm to contribute to India's 3-1 series victory over South Africa, and his explosive performance in the fifth T20I earned him the Player of the Match award.

Pandya slammed the second-fastest fifty for India in T20I cricket. He hammered a 16-ball half-century in his 63 off 25 deliveries, including five fours and as many sixes in the fifth and series decider against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday. He also took the vital wicket of Dewald Brevis while bowling in the second innings.

"Winning games is what you play for, and it's always exciting when your contribution helps the team get over the line. No, I actually didn't know (he has the second fastest fifty for India) until I got out and went back. Our social media guys told me I was the second-fastest. My first reaction was, "Ah, I missed the top spot!" But happy that Yuvi pa holds that record. Today I just felt it. I actually told my partner beforehand that I was going to step out first ball and try to hit it for six. I was confident it would come off. The situation suited my style; I backed myself, and it worked. I took a calculated risk, and thankfully it worked out for me. I've always enjoyed the challenge. No matter how many setbacks you face, the aim is to come back stronger, better, and make a bigger impact. When it all comes together, it feels satisfying. But the journey continues - the preparation, the planning, the hard work never stops," Hardik Pandya said after the match.

Pandya also became the fifth Indian batter to complete 2000 runs in T20I cricket during the fifth and final T20I. Pandya joined the elite list of Indian batters, including Rohit Sharma (4231 runs), Virat Kohli (4188 runs), Suryakumar Yadav (2788 runs) and KL Rahul (2265 runs).

Coming to the match, India posted 231/5, fueled by Varma's blistering 73 (42 balls) and Pandya's explosive 63 (25 balls). Pandya's fifty, reached in just 16 balls, made him the second-fastest Indian to achieve the milestone in T20Is, after Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball blitz.

India were 115 for 3 at one stage before Hardik and Tilak stitched a solid fourth-wicket stand of 105 runs off 44 balls to propel the side to a massive total.

In reply, Varun Chakravarthy picked up a four-wicket haul to help India register a series-clinching win, while Hardik also chipped in with a wicket from his three overs.

