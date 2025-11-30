Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 30 : Following his side's hard-fought win over South Africa, Indian skipper KL Rahul admitted that it was fun watching stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play their cricket with such freedom and also hailed pacer Harshit Rana for his performances with the new ball, calling him "special and full of potential".

The 'Ro-Ko' carnival continued from where it left off in Sydney and enthralled the Ranchi crowd, with Virat scoring his 52nd ODI ton and Rohit smashing the record for most ODI sixes. Despite a fiery new ball spell from Harshit Rana, the Proteas managed to pull themselves back in the game from a poor situation at 11/3, courtesy of fifties from Matthew Breetzke, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch, but a four-fer by Kuldeep Yadav left them 17 runs short of a win.

Speaking after the post-match, KL admitted to "feeling some butterflies in the stomach" during such a tense defence of 350 runs.

"I would be lying if I said none at all (any butterflies during the chase by SA?). Playing ODI cricket after a while and getting to captain the country again - there is an expectation from myself. There was a sense of calm throughout, but they pushed us and kept coming hard - it was exciting."

Speaking on Rohit and Virat, he said, "It is always fun to watch them (Kohli and Rohit) play like that, play with that freedom, that is what they have done throughout their careers. I have seen this for a long time. For me, it is a lot more fun to have them around in the dressing room."

On Harshit, Rahul said he was someone the team was looking for due to his height and ability to chip in some runs, and that he is "still developing".

"Harshit has done really well. Knew he was special the moment he came into the dressing room. He is someone the team has been looking for. Still developing, but with a lot of potential," he said.

KL termed his new role as a number six batter as something good for his "personal development". "Keep thinking about the game and trying to get better," he concluded.

In the match, SA put India into bat first. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed after a promising start for a 16-ball 18, Rohit (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Virat enthralled the Ranchi crowd with a 136-run second-wicket stand. India lost their way in the middle, with Rohit, Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) and Washington Sundar (13) dismissed in quick succession and India at 200/4.

But a partnership of 76 runs between KL (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and a six) and Virat and later a 65-run stand for KL with Jadeja (32 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six), took India to 349/8 in 50 overs.

During the run chase, SA lost three quick wickets to Indian pacers and was staring at defeat at 11/3. A 66-run stand between Tony de Zorzi (39 in 37 balls, with seven fours) and Matthew Breetzke brought some stability. Dewald Brevis also played a fine cameo of 37 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes, but half their side was gone at 130 runs.

From there, a 97-run stand between Breetzke (72 in 80 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (80 in 39 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) threatened to take away the game from India, but a timely Kuldeep Yadav intervention removed both, reducing SA to 227/8. But Corbin Bosch (67 in 51 balls, with five fours and four sixes) kept the fight alive alongside the lower order, taking SA near the touching distance of a win, but they fell short by 17 runs. Harshit Rana (3/65) was also fine with the ball.

India is 1-0 up in the series. Virat got the 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

