"Always going to be MI's pocket dynamo...": Captain Hardik Pandya on Ishan Kishan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya on Sunday said in a heartfelt video that the franchise's former star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will forever be their "pocket dynamo" and talked about youngster's seven-year-stint with the five-time champions.

Kishan found a new home in Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2025 mega auction at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last week. The bid began on Rs 2 crore, and MI straightaway got into action to ensure a reunion. Punjab Kings joined the action for the in-demand explosive wicketkeeper batter. As the bid escalated to Rs 5 crore, MI pulled out, and Delhi Capitals decided to have a taste of the action. The back and forth continued, but PBKS stood in the firm position of taking away Kishan, with the bid standing at Rs 10 crore. As things looked almost done and dusted, SRH arrived to add more firepower to their batting unit. They landed the winning bid, which stood at Rs 11.25 crore.

In a video posted by MI, Hardik called Kishan the "heartbeat" of the team and how he brought "freshness and energy" to the room.

"Ishan has been the freshness and the energy of the room. When we could not retain him, we always knew it was going to be very difficult to get him back from the auction simply because of the kind of player he is and the kind of skillsets he brings." he said.

Hardik spoke about Ishan being a key presence in the dressing room and someone who kept the atmosphere very positive, saying, "He always used to keep the dressing room alive, used to make a lot of people smile, that love and warmth came very naturally to the team. That was Ishan who used to bring so much love to this team. That is something as a group that we are going to miss. Ishan Kishan, you are always going to be MI's pocket dynamo and we're all going to miss you and we all love you."

Kishan had also recently posted a moving tribute to Mumbai Indians on his social media accounts where he thanked the franchise and fans for playing a special part in his journey.

"So many memories with all of you, so many moments of joy, happiness and growth. MI, Mumbai, and the Paltan will always remain in my heart. I've grown as a person and a player with all of you by my side. We say goodbye with memories that will stay with me for life. Thank you to the management, coaches, the players I've played with and all you fans for always being in my corner," Ishan Kishan wrote on Instagram.

Ishan has represented Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians (MI) in his IPL career since his debut in 2016. He has scored 2,644 runs in 105 matches at an average of 28.43 and a strike rate of 135.87, with 16 fifties. His best score is 99. He was a vital part of MI from 2018-2023, scoring 2,325 runs in 89 matches at an average of 29.80, with a strike rate of 136.84 and 15 half-centuries. His best score is 99.

In 61 matches for India across all formats, he has scored 1,807 runs at an average of 33.46, with a century and 14 fifties. His best score is 210. In 32 T20Is, he has scored 796 runs at an average of 25.67 and a strike rate of 124.67, with six fifties and best score of 89.

