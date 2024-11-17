Alyssa Healy in doubt for upcoming ODI series against India after sustaining knee injury

Sydney [Australia], November 17 : Australia skipper Alyssa Healy will be doubtful for the upcoming ODI series against India after sustaining a knee injury during the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) match.

Healy was ruled out of the ongoing WBBL after sustaining the knee injury.

According to ICC, the news was announced by her WBBL side, Sydney Sixers, who confirmed that the Aussie cricketer would not participate in the remainder of the tournament.

This injury leaves Healy in the race to become fit for the upcoming home ODI series against India, which begins on 5 December.

Earlier in the season, Healy was injured which ruled her out of the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against South Africa. In Healy's absence, Tahlia McGrath led the Aussie side in the prestigious ICC tournament.

McGrath might don the same role if the keeper fails to get fit in time for the India clash.

The home series against India will be followed by an away ODI tour of New Zealand, following which the Aussies will return home to face England in the multi-format Ashes.

Australia's three-match ODI series against India will kick off in December. Queensland's Allan Border Field will host the first match of the series on December 5. The second match of the series will be played at the same ground on December 8.

Western Australian Cricket Association Ground in Perth will host the final and third match of the ODI series between India and Australia on December 11.

The 34-year-old Australia skipper made her ODI debut on February 10 against New Zealand. She has played 110 matches in the 50-over format and scored 3011 runs at a strike rate of 97.98. She also had an average of 34.60.

Healy played 9 Test matches and scored 455 at a strike rate of 57.44. Meanwhile, in the T20Is, Healy appeared in 162 matches and scored 3054 runs at a strike rate of 129.79.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor