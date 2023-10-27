Alyssa Healy ruled out of WBBL due to finger injury

Sydney, Oct 27 Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper and Australia vice-captain, Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of entire Women's Big Bash League season after suffering a finger injury.

Healy was bit on her right index finger by one of her puppies while trying to separate them at home, suffering a severe laceration which needed immediate surgery.

"This is not the news I was hoping for because I love playing in the WBBL and I love the Sydney Sixers. My focus now will be on making a full recovery and returning to play when the time is right. I'll continue to spend time with the Sixers squad and offer any help I can to help the team and the club thrive for the rest of the competition.

"I'll enjoy being able to watch the WBBL from afar as the tournament continues to go from strength to strength," said Healy.

Healy is in a race against time to be fit for Australia's tour of India in December as there is no timeframe for a return to action but her playing return to be determined over the next few weeks as she progresses through her rehabilitation.

The 33-year-old has been the standing captain for Australia after Megh Lanning was ruled out of the Ashes series the subsequent ODI series in Ireland due to medical reasons and remains unavailable for selection as determined by Cricket Australia’s medical team.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor