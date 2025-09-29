Alzarri Joseph Ruled Out of West Indies’ Test Series vs India - Know Why

India National Cricket Team vsWest Indies National Cricket Team Match Alzarri Joseph Update: Alzarri Joseph will miss the upcoming Test series against India due to a lower back injury, Cricket West Indies announced Monday. “After complaints of discomfort, scans revealed a degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury,” the statement said.

Squad Update 🚨



Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming test series against India due to a lower back injury.



After complaints of discomfort, scans revealed a degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury. pic.twitter.com/k4DfzLb0e7 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 29, 2025

Joseph last played for the St. Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League. His most recent Test match was the third home Test against Australia, which West Indies lost by 176 runs.

Meanwhile, Jediah Blades who has been capped in One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals has been drafted in as cover for the two tests following the ongoing series against Nepal.

Cricket West Indies also said Jason Holder declined selection as Joseph’s replacement for the series citing a planned medical procedure.

The first Test between West Indies and India will begin on Thursday, October 2, in Ahmedabad.