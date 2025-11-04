Amanjot Kaur Refutes False Reports of Grandmother’s Demise: “My 90s Kid Doing Absolutely Fine”

India all-rounder Amanjot Kaur has clarified that reports about her grandmother’s death are false. Earlier reports claimed that her 75-year-old grandmother, Bhagwanti Kaur, had suffered a heart attack during the tournament and later passed away. Some media outlets continued to circulate the claim after the final.

Amanjot issued a statement on social media, confirming that her grandmother is healthy. She asked people not to spread unverified information. “My grandmother is doing well and in good health. Please don’t believe or share false information. Thank you to everyone who checked on us,” she wrote.

Amanjot was part of the Indian team that won the Women’s World Cup 2025 by defeating South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. She played a key role in India’s campaign. She scored 146 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.50 and took six wickets. Her most decisive moment came in the final when she held a difficult catch to dismiss South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, who was on 101 and leading the chase.

The catch shifted the momentum towards India and helped secure the team’s first Women’s World Cup title.