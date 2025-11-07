Amanjot Kaur reveals PM's light-hearted remark on World Cup catches

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 7 : After India's World Cup triumph, Amanjot Kaur shared a heartwarming moment from the team's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revealing his witty take on the game-changing catches that sealed glory.

On Wednesday, PM Modi hosted the champions of the Women's World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. PM Modi congratulated the team on their victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament, following a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media.

Speaking about the meeting with PM Modi, Amanjot Kaur told ANI, "He spoke about the catch. Surya bhaiya took a catch, and I took a catch, and two World Cups came home. He spoke about that..."

India's years-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally become a reality after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Verma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

After winning the World Cup, the all-rounder flew back to her hometown, Chandigarh. Reflecting on the fans' reaction, she said, "You can see that the entire Punjab is here to welcome me. What can be better than this?"

"My family supported me a lot. How can we go ahead if the family doesn't support? We are nothing without them," she added.

World Cup winner Harleen Deol also expressed her joy after India's historic triumph, saying her family's support played a crucial role in helping her chase her dreams.

"...It feels great. I had great support from my family, and it gave me even more freedom to play. Follow your passion. Dreams do come true. Keep working hard," Harleen Deol told ANI.

Shree Charani, who played as part of the World Cup-winning Indian Women's team, met Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh at the CM's residence. Former cricketer and ex-captain Mithali Raj was also present during the meeting.

India joined Australia, England and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners and, like the latter two, did so for the first time on home soil.

Deepti Sharma, who was crowned the 'Player of the Tournament' with 215 runs and 22 wickets to her name, including a fifty and five-wicket haul in the final against South Africa, said she had been waiting to meet the Prime Minister Modi. She recalled their meeting in 2017, and when the PM had asked them to keep working hard, and then they would achieve their dream.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor