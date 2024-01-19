"Amazing debut, very impressive": Hazlewood hails Shamar Joseph's performance against Australia in 1st Test

Adelaide [Australia], January 19 : Following Australia's whopping 10-wicket victory over West Indies in the first Test match in Adelaide on Friday, speedster Josh Hazlewood showered praise on the Caribbean pacer Shamar Joseph and said that he had an impressive debut.

While speaking after the first Test match, Hazlewood joked after the game ended on the third day and said "Nice to have the weekend off".

When asked about Joseph's performance, he added that it was nice for the Caribbean pacer to dismiss Steve Smith on his first ball.

Talking about the second Test match in Brisbane, he added that the new ball will play a "big part" in the game.

"Nice to have the weekend off. It was nice to bowl on a wicket like that. (On whether he's ever bowled any better) Probably not, I felt I bowled well in the first part of the summer without much reward. I think the wickets throughout have been really good. (On Shamar Joseph) Amazing debut, very impressive and to start off by getting Smithy first ball is just great. (On next time) Last time in Brisbane, going to be a bit weird. The new ball will play a big part in that game as well, so I'm excited for that game," Hazlewood said.

Recapping the match, Josh Hazlewood's career-best haul of 9-79 in red-ball cricket guided the Aussies to a thumping 10-wicket victory in the first Test over the Caribbean Team at Adelaide.

The Caribbean side resumed the third day with a score of 73/6 trailing by 22 runs. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the first six overs combined to bag three wickets.

Shamar Joseph came at the end and showed his skills with the bat by finding the boundary line thrice with composure. He looked poised to play a couple of more shots, but Nathan Lyon's spin got the better of the 24-year-old. West Indies managed to put up 120 on the board leaving the hosts a paltry target of 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor