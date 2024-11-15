Amid uncertainty over schedule, India's participation, PCB reveals ICC Champions Trophy tour from Islamabad

Lahore [Pakistan], November 15 : Amid uncertainty over India's participation and schedule, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that the trophy tour for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off from Islamabad on November 16.

The PCB took to X and unveiled that the Champions Trophy tour will kick off in Islamabad and will also see destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad.

"Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November," PCB wrote on X.

The announcement of the trophy tour comes amid the ongoing concern about India's participation in the marquee event.

India and Pakistan played their last bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, a white-ball series and now mostly play in ICC tournaments and Asia Cup.

PCB wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking reasons behind India's refusal to travel to Pakistan to play the ICC Champions Trophy next year, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

India conveyed its stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing 'security concerns'.

ICC conveyed to the PCB in writing that India won't travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy, which will be held in early 2025.

PCB consulted with the Pakistan government on the issue and is looking to present its stance. The Pakistan board wants India to travel to Pakistan as their team also went during the time of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023.

Last year, Pakistan hosted the Asian Trophy, but it was held in a hybrid model, with India playing its matches in Sri Lanka.

Hosting the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model is also on the cards, but last week, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi claimed that there have been no talks about hosting the tournament in such a fashion.

