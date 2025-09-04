Amit Mishra weighs in on India's much-debated Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra gave his take on the highly debated clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held on September 14.

The outrage over India facing Pakistan in the tournament results from the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

India responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the attack and dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. Following India's response, the already-strained relationship between the two neighbouring nations further deteriorated.

In the wake of the terror attack, India Champions refused to play against the Pakistan Champions twice in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). After the first contest was called off, the India Champions were destined to take on the Pakistan Champions in the semi-finals.

However, the team refused to participate in the contest and withdrew from the fixture. As a result, Pakistan qualified for the final but surrendered the title against South Africa. While former cricketer Manoj Tiwary have openly voiced that India should boycott the match, Mishra believes whatever decision is taken around the fixture will be interest of the country.

"Look, when we are playing cricket for India, our countrymen are connected to us as their emotions are connected to us. Even the India legends said that they won't play. Then Pakistan reached the finals and lost the title. Every cricketer is connected to their county. They are connected to their fans. Just like everyone loves their country, we also love our country, and whatever decision will be taken, it will be in the interest of the country," Mishra said while speaking to ANI.

India also refused to cross the border and compete for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. As a result, India played all of its fixtures on a neutral venue in Dubai and went on to lift the title with a commanding victory over New Zealand in the final.

In the upcoming Asia Cup, India is placed in Group A alongside the UAE, Pakistan and Oman. India will begin its campaign on September 10 against the UAE. On September 14, India will square off against its arch-rival Pakistan and finish the group stage campaign against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

