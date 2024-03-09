"Amount of attention he has given to each player has been amazing": Rahane lauds Mumbai coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 : Ahead of the Ranji Trophy final, Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane stressed the importance and value of having low-profile coaches in domestic cricket.

In their 48th Ranji Trophy final, Mumbai will face Vidarbha on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai have been near flawless en route to the final. On the eve of the clash, Rahane hailed head coach Omkar Salvi for the contribution that he has made to the team.

"It is really good to have a coach like Omkar (Salvi) with us. It shows that you don't need high-profile or flashy coaches to be around the team. He (Salvi) was with Mumbai team before, but in a different role (bowling coach). But now as a head coach, the journey started from May end or June last year and the work which he has done with every player, (the) amount of attention which he has given to each and every player has been amazing," Rahane said in the pre-match press conference.

"It shows that you don't need high-profile or you don't need flashy coaches to be around the team. I mean, you can still be under the radar, stay low profile and yet get the best out of each and every player and Omkar has done that really well. He has that experience," the 35-year-old added.

Vidarbha coach, Usman Ghani is also a name who has played a pivotal role in their success. Rahane heaped praise on Ghani for the freedom that he gives to his players.

"Even (the) Vidarbha coach, he's also very low profile. It's good to have low profile coaches. They give importance to players. They give freedom to the players," Rahane said.

