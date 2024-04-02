"An experience I will never ever forget": Kohli talks about his 2011 ODI WC winning memories

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 : India batting talisman Virat Kohli talked about his 2011 ODI World Cup memories and said that it will always be an 'experience' that he will never forget.

On this day in 2011, the Indian cricket team lifted the ICC Cricket WC 2011, bringing back the cup home after 28 years following team's unexpected and historic triumph back in 1983. This is the most iconic moment of Indian cricket in the 21st century.

Kohli scored 35 runs from 49 balls at a strike rate of 71.43 in the final match of the ODI World Cup 2011. He played a crucial partnership of 83 runs for the third-wicket with Gautam Gambhir.

In a video shared on the official social media handle of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli said that it will be a special thing for him since they have won the prestigious tournament infront of the home fans.

The former India skipper added that the WC winning squad had 'gosebumps' when the song 'Vande Mataram' was played at the stadium. Kohli also said that it will always be his 'core memory' from the tournament.

"The fact that we played in Wankhede and we ended up winning is always gonna be special thing winning infront of your home fans is an experience I will never ever forget and that night, the songs that were been played, like Vande Mataram. Goosebumps that we all felt is always gonna be a core memory for me," Kohli said.

On the other hand, India pacer Mohammed Siraj praised Kohli and Gambhir's partnership for the third wicket, and said that it was very crucial for the team.

"At the start, we lost quick wickets. After that the partnership between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir was very crucial. I really liked Gauti bhai's inning. And at the end, Mahi bhai's six," Siraj said.

Exactly 13 years since India lifted that World Cup at the #Wankhede! We asked our players about their favourite memories from that night. 😇 This is @bigbasket_com presents RCB Bold Diaries. Download the Big Basket App and get groceries delivered in ten minutes! 📱#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/t7fmP55p0k — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2024

"Exactly 13 years since India lifted that World Cup at the #Wankhede! We asked our players about their favourite memories from that night," RCB wrote on X while sharing the video.

Sumarizing the final match against Sri Lanka, Gambhir (97) and MS Dhoni (91*), were the main mastermind behind India's triumph as they helped the 'Men in Blue' chase the 275-run target given by Kumar Sangakkara's side.

Dhoni was named the 'Player of the Match' after he swung his bat to deliver the decisive blow, a massive six into the stands which helped India win the game by six wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor