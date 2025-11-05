Gold Coast [Australia], November 5 : Former Australian pacer Michael Kasprowicz said on Wednesday that the first Ashes Test is a chance for a struggling Marnus Labuschagne to solidify his spot as a number three batter after a recent red-hot run in domestic cricket.

Labuschagne was a part of the first Ashes Test squad announced by Australia, with a young Sam Konstas missing out and uncapped players like Jake Weatherald, Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett getting a chance as well. The squad will be led by Steve Smith, who will be filling the shoes of regular captain and pacer Pat Cummins, who will miss the Perth Test due to back injury.

Despite his long-lasting struggles in international cricket, due to which he did not get any game time during the West Indies Test tour and also during the home ODIs against India after being included as an injury replacement for Cameron Green, Marnus' willow has roared with explosiveness and class as he has piled up runs in domestic competitions, the One Day Cup and Sheffield Shield, with five tons in his recent eight innings.

Speaking during a press conference at Gold Coast ahead of the fourth T20I between Australia and India, the ex-pacer said that he likes the idea of Marnus batting at three with the stability he brings, and he could solidify his spot at this position "for many years", just like Ian Chappell and Ricky Ponting in the past.

"As far as you are talking top three, I like Marnus batting at three. I'm not sure what combination they are looking at, but I think just with the stability he brings...You know, he has been out of the side and he has found his way back through the weight of his runs, and it is a real opportunity for him to cement that number three spot," he said.

"Australian cricket has always had, that for a long period of time, their best batter batting at three, from your Chappells to Pontings. Now I reckon that is a chance for Marnus to really secure and make that his spot for the next many years," he added.

Marnus is the top run-getter in the One Day Cup tournament, with 338 runs in four innings at an average of 84.50, with three centuries and a strike rate of over 99, with the best score being 130.

He rules the batting charts of Aussies' most premier red-ball tournament as well, with 341 runs in four innings at an average of 85.25, a healthy strike rate of 77.67 and two centuries, with best score of 160.

Marnus, after showcasing poor ODI form, was dropped from the ODI leg of the home series against Australia, but later picked as all-rounder Cameron Green sustained an injury. However, he did not get a game.

The right-hander is without a century in his past 49 international matches, having scored just 12 fifties in 57 innings at an average of less than 30. His form has been even worse in red-ball cricket, with his last Test century coming against England back in July 2023. Since then, he has been able to muster just 668 runs in 16 matches and 30 innings at an average of 24.74, with seven fifties and a best score of 90.

Australia's First Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England's squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

