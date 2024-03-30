"An SOP is now in place...": Senior Lucknow cop shares security arrangement for IPL clash

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 : The Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (C.P.) Law and Order Upendra Kumar Agarwal said on Saturday an 'SOP' has been formulated for the hosting of matches in the ongoing IPL season at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are playing their first home match of the 17th season of the IPL 2024 as they face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday.

Speaking toon Saturday, Agarwal said parking for only 1,000 vehicles would be allowed on match days. However, he added that those with vehicle passes can park their cars inside the stadium.

The Joint CP, Lucknow, added that a three-tier police deployment would be in place at the stadium ahead of the matches.

"Till date, this stadium has hosted 13-14 IPL matches. Now, an SOP is in place. When it comes to preparations for match days, traffic is paramount. As part of the SOP, parking would only be allowed for about 1000 vehicles, while those with vehicle passes would be allowed to park their cars inside the stadium. We have installed an entry gate through which spectators will be allowed inside. Police personnel will be imposed in a three-tier format. The inner security cordon would have a red card, while the middle and outer ones will also have similar distinguising cards in other shades," Agarwal told ANI.

After losing their IPL opener to the Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs, the Lucknow-based franchise is currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow-based franchise won the toss and decided to bat first against Punjab on Saturday.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (Wk), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (C), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth,

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor