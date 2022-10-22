Ancelotti optimistic about new Kroos deal but worried about effects of winter World Cup

Madrid, Oct 22 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has said that he hoped German international midfielder Toni Kroos would agree to a new contract in the New Year.

32-year-old Kroos, who joined Madrid in 2015, will be out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to sign a new deal. In his press conference ahead of late Saturday's La Liga game at home to Sevilla, Ancelotti was asked about the German's future.

"I've spoken to him and he is very calm. He is going to think about it after the World Cup, in January or February and I think he is going to carry on," said Ancelotti, who praised the midfielder's role in Real Madrid's unbeaten start to the season.

"He is playing better than last season, he had some physical problems at the start, but now he's playing very well," he commented, reports Xinhua.

Ancelotti confirmed that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had recovered from his back problem and was available on Saturday. "Everyone is fit and if I make changes to the side, it will be to avoid any future problems," commented the Italian.

The coach also insisted that he wasn't obsessed by Real Madrid's unbeaten start to the campaign.

"Nobody is invincible in football and anyone can beat you because there are a lot of things that can affect the result, but for the moment, we are doing well and we want to carry on like that," he explained.

Ancelotti was also asked about the possible effects of the World Cup, which kicks off on November 20, and admitted that although the winter date could see a "World Cup with more intensity because the players will go in their best form," he was worried by the timing.

"It is an enemy and it is for everyone. We will all have seen everything, but we will have to do that after the World Cup. It is an individual issue for the players: some will come back home early and won't need as much rest as others," concluded the coach.

