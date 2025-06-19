Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Unveiled Ahead of India vs England Test Series 2025 (See Pics)

A new era in Test cricket was marked on Thursday as the England and Wales Cricket Board unveiled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which will be awarded to the winner of future Test series between India and England. The trophy honours two of the game's most iconic players, James Anderson of England and Sachin Tendulkar of India. Both legends were present during the unveiling ahead of the five-Test series starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. The trophy features images and engraved signatures of Anderson and Tendulkar.

The series also marks the start of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle for both teams.

James Anderson, who played 188 Test matches and claimed 704 wickets, retired after England’s last tour of India. He holds the record as the most successful fast bowler in Test history. Against India, Anderson took 149 wickets in 39 matches with an average of 25.47, including six five-wicket hauls.

“It is a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself,” Anderson said. “The rivalry between our two nations is full of history and unforgettable moments. To be recognised this way is a real honour.”

India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar retired in 2013 with a record 15,921 Test runs from 200 matches. He scored 51 Test centuries and delivered some of his best performances against England, including a top score of 193 at Headingley.

“Test cricket is the highest form of the game,” Tendulkar said. “It teaches endurance, discipline and adaptability. I owe my foundation to this format and I hope it continues to inspire future generations.”

The legacy of the Pataudi family, previously honoured through the Pataudi Trophy, will continue with the introduction of the Pataudi Medal. It will be awarded to the winning captain of the India-England Test series.

The first match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series begins on Friday, June 20, in Leeds.