Andhra Premier League season 3 to begin on June 30

New Delhi [India], June 11 : Hailing the unmissed tournament campaign 'Mana Andhra Mana APL' the third edition of the much-awaited sports tournament in Andhra Pradesh with six teams, 19 matches and 120 players Andhra Premier League will be played from June 30 to July 13 in Visakhapatnam and Kadapa.

Organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), APL aims to provide Andhra players a platform to showcase their cricketing skills at the regional level and to elevate APL to international prominence.

At a formal event that took place in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the APL Governing Council unveiled the tournament campaignMana Andhra Mana APL and a new attractive logo along with the final schedule of the tournament. The event was graced by members of APL Governing CouncilMoncho Ferrer, Chairman, ACA, SR Gopinath Reddy, Member and Secretary ACA, AV Chalam, Member and Treasurer ACA, Jitendra Nath Sharma, Member and Apex Council Member ACA, V Murali Mohan, Member, ACA and D Oscar Vinod, Member, ACA.

The tournament campaign is steeped into a thrilling spirit just like the game of cricket. The tagline Mana Andhra Mana APL resonates the core essence of Andhra Pradesh's passion for the game of cricket. On the other hand, the new logo with vibrant colours reveals the lively fervour that regional cricket has to offer. Both cities will witness a carnival-like atmosphere at the stadiums and other public places to engage the audience and increase footfalls during the matches.

Three popular IPL cricketers Nitish Kumar Reddy from Sunrisers Hyderabad, KS Bharat from Kolkata Knight Riders and Ricky Bhui from Delhi Capitals also graced the event. The players had a candid chat with the media and shared their IPL experience.

While interacting with the media, Gopinath Reddy, Secretary, of the Andhra Cricket Association, said, "APL is a platform for young rising stars, aiming to promote and support local players." He emphasized that "the APL has been instrumental for young talents like Bharat, Nitish and Ricky, who have gained significant fame and recognition through their performances in the IPL."

Further commenting on the APL 2024, he said, "With the blockbuster success of the two previous seasons of APL, we decided to take the tournament to the next level with the launch of a new revamped logo and a new campaign. With APL, we are on a mission to support budding cricketers to rise from the regional level and grab opportunities in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as at the national and international level. I am sure that APL Season 3 will create a new record of success and sports enthusiasts will truly enjoy the game of cricket."

Before this event, a mini-auction held in Visakhapatnam in the month May witnessed an auction of 451 players comprising 21 rising stars players who have not yet played at district level. Out of that 120 were selected out of which 7 are rising stars. From June 30 six teams such as the Bejawada Tigers, Uttarandhra Lions, Godavari Titans, Rayalaseema Kings, Vizag Warriors and Coastal Raiders will compete with each other to claim APL Season 3. All the APL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports First, and Fancode, reaching a wider audience.

