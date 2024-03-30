Andre Russell becomes second bowler to complete 100 IPL wickets for KKR

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell completed 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, becoming only the second player to do so.

Russell achieved this milestone against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL clash at Chinnnaswamy Stadium.

In the match, Russell choked RCB's run flow with his slower balls. On a dry surface that seemed to offer him help, RCB batters did not have any answers whenever Russell took the pace off from his deliveries. He ended the match with figures of 2/29 in four overs, getting the wickets of Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar.

In 114 matches, Russell has taken 100 wickets at an average of 24.05 and a strike rate of 15.57. His best bowling figures are 5/15.

The attacking all-rounder is the second-highest wicket-taker for KKR after legendary spinner Sunil Narine, who has taken 165 wickets in 164 matches at an average of 25.83, with the best figures of 5/19.

The highest-wicket taker in IPL history is spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has taken 190 wickets in 147 matches at an average of 21.57. His best bowling figures are 5/40. He is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals.

After KKR won the toss, they opted to field. After losing skipper Faf early, Virat Kohli had a 65-run partnership with Cameron Green (33 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and a 42-run stand with Glenn Maxwell (28 in 19 balls, with three fours and a six). Virat scored 83* in 59 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes and took RCB to 182/6 along with Dinesh Karthik (20* in eight balls, with three sixes) in their 20 overs.

Andre Russell (2/29) and Harshit Rana (2/39) were the pick of the bowlers for KKR.

In the run chase, Phil Salt (30 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Sunil Narine (47 in 22 balls, with two fours and five sixes) put KKR to a fine start with a quickfire 86-run stand in 39 balls. After Vyshak and Mayank Dagar (1/23 each) dismissed the openers, Venkatesh Iyer (50* in 30 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 in 24 balls, with two fours and two sixes) guided KKR to a seven-wicket win with 19 balls to go.

Sunil won 'Player of the Match' on his 500th match for his knock of 47 and one wicket.

RCB is sixth in the points table with a win and two losses. They have just two points. KKR is at second with two wins in two games, with four points.

