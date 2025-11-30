Andre Russell Retires from IPL: All-Rounder Joins KKR Coaching Staff

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi next month, has announced his retirement from the cash-rich Indian Premier League. The 37-year-old cricketer from Jamaica, who retired from international cricket as well earlier this year, played a total of 140 matches in the world’s richest franchise cricket league for two teams—Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils)—and scored 2651 runs in addition to taking 123 wickets.

In his statement, Russell said that he felt it was the right decision not to continue playing the IPL as he wanted to end on a high. The all-rounder said he found it weird seeing himself in jerseys of other teams and it gave him sleepless nights.Hello KKR fans. I'm here today, to tell you that I’ve made a decision to retire from the IPL. I will still be active playing in various leagues around the world and for all the other KKR franchises. I had some amazing times and great memories (in the IPL), hitting sixes, winning games, getting MVPs.

When I made this decision, I felt like it was the best decision at this point. I don’t want to fade out, I want to leave a legacy behind. It's best to retire when fans ask "why? You still have some more in you. You still could go for a bit longer." instead of "yeah, you should have done it years back."

When you are going through social media, you keep seeing yourself photoshopped in different jerseys (of other teams). I felt weird to see myself in any colour other than purple & gold and those thoughts kept going through my head, leading me to a few sleepless nights," said Russell.

Russell said he had chats with KKR about his new role with the franchise and he felt the tag power coach suited him the best.

"There have been a lot of conversations between me and Mr. Venky Mysore and also Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, about another chapter in my IPL journey. They have shown me love and respect and have appreciate whatever I've been doing on the field. To be in a setup that's familiar, matters to me a lot."

"So Kolkata, I'll be back. I'm here to say I will be a part of the KKR support staff as the new Power Coach in 2026. "When I heard that name - ‘Power Coach’, I felt that describes Andre Russell the best, because the power that I possess when I bat, the energy that I show in the field with ball in hand, I can help in any department.""So, see you soon. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo," read the statement from Russell.