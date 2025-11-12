Andrew Strauss picks England's first choice number three for Ashes, prefers Pope over Bethell

New Delhi [India], November 12 : Former England top-order batter Andrew Strauss has advocated for Ollie Pope to beat out the tough competition from Jacob Bethell to retain the number three spot against Australia in the Ashes, scheduled to commence on November 21 in Perth.

Pope, 27, has represented England in 67 Tests at an average of 35.36. However, his average increases to 41.60 when he comes out to bat at number three. The dilemma around Pope's selection arises from his last trip down under. Pope's shambolic tour concluded with 67 runs across his six innings.

Bethell has been identified as a long-term solution for the number three, courtesy of the form and talent he has exhibited at the age of 22. Despite his promising talent, Pope notched his first ton during an ODI against South Africa earlier this year.

"I think you've got to go with Pope, personally. It's just such a massive ask for Bethell to come into bat in foreign conditions. He's a lovely looking player, there's no doubt about it, but he just doesn't have that record yet," Strauss, the last victorious touring England captain to Australia, in 2010/11, said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

"He will be walking out to bat in the middle of this cauldron of an Ashes series, and will, deep down, not be fully confident in his ability to do it. I just think it's a huge ask for him. Pope has shown vulnerabilities, especially on the last tour of Australia, but I think you've got to give him the first shot at it," he added.

However, Strauss didn't rule out the possibility of Bethell emerging as the frontrunner, considering England head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes prefer to take risks.

"If he doesn't perform in the first couple of Tests, maybe you can bring Bethell in then? But that's sort of the old school England approach, and [captain Ben] Stokes and [head coach Brendon] McCullum like to take risks," Strauss said.

"If they think Bethell is the better option, the more exciting option, they might push that 'gamble' button again. But I certainly wouldn't," Strauss concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor