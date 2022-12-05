Angry Hasan Ali fights with spectators, over insulting remarks in local club game

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali got engaged in a fight during a local cricket match after the spectators jeered him with inappropriate comments. The video of the fight has gone viral. The crowd poked fun at the pacer for dropping a crucial catch in Pakistan's semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia.

Upon hearing the comments, Hasan could not remain calm as he could be seen running towards the crowd. Then other players intervened to take Hasan away. The speedster has so far taken 77 wickets in 21 Tests. He also has 91 and 60 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively. The 28-year-old has also taken 192 wickets in T20s. He has played for sides including Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He was also the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan at the 2017 Champions Trophy for Pakistan with 13 scalps. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.