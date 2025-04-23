Anil Kumble breaks down Rajasthan Royals' recent struggles, offers strategic insights ahead of RCB clash

New Delhi [India], April 23 : As Rajasthan Royals (RR) prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, former India captain and JioStar expert Anil Kumble has offered a detailed analysis of RR's recent setbacks and the tactical adjustments they need to make.

Reflecting on the franchise's close defeats, Kumble emphasized the need for introspection and sharper in-game decision-making.

"RR will need to look inward and figure out why they lost games they were in control of. They've got the team to beat anyone, but letting matches drift to the final over has hurt them," he said.

One of the key issues Kumble pointed out was RR's tendency to delay the finishing blow. He highlighted the absence of captain Sanju Samson as a significant loss but insisted the team still possesses enough firepower to close out games more convincingly.

"Someone like Sanju Samson missing is a big loss, but with the firepower they have, they shouldn't be leaving things so late. Identifying form players and giving them the chance to play longer innings is key," Kumble noted.

Ahead of the clash at Chinnaswamy, Kumble also addressed match-specific tactics.

"Against RCB, they'll be hoping for a tougher pitch at Chinnaswamy. Powerplay is crucialTheekshana or even another spinner might start early, and Archer's battle with Phil Salt and Virat will be one to watch. RR need to contain RCB's top order and avoid giving them a flying start. With someone like Rahul Dravid, who knows the pitch inside out, they're in good hands for strategy," he added.

In a broader discussion on T20 strategy, Kumble underlined the importance of flexibility in both batting and bowling.

"In T20s, there's no set batting or bowling orderyou need to be adaptable. Overemphasis on right-left combinations can backfire. A finisher like Hetmyer should come in earlier when the required rate is manageable. That increases your chances of winning," he said.

Referring to RR's recent loss to Delhi Capitals in a Super Over, Kumble remarked, "They were in control but allowed matches to slip, hoping to finish in the final overwhich is always risky."

"Against DC, they failed to get nine runs and lost in the Super Over. It's about identifying in-form players and giving them the chance to play longer. I'm sure Rahul Dravid and the team will work on that, especially ahead of their Chinnaswamy games," he added.

With Rahul Dravid's deep understanding of the Chinnaswamy conditions and Kumble's tactical insight, Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to bounce back strongly against a dangerous RCB side on Thursday.

