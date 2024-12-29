"Another star on the horizon": Syed Kirmani on Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 : In an exhilarating display of skill and determination, Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy struck his maiden international century against Australia at the MCG in the 4th Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This remarkable feat took place on Saturday, creating a significant moment in the series.

The 21-year-old Reddy played a magnificent knock of 114 runs from 189 balls, rescuing India from a precarious situation. His innings, which included 11 fours and a six, brought the visitors back into the game, showcasing his potential as a future star for Indian cricket.

In Bengaluru, former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani praised Reddy's achievement, stating, "He's another star on the horizon... Scoring a century in his debut series is a matter of great honour. I wish him all the very best."

Reddy's century came at a crucial time for India, especially after the quick dismissals of Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah. His composed and resilient innings helped stabilize the Indian innings and put pressure back on the Australian bowlers.

When Mohammed Siraj joined Reddy at the crease, Australia's captain Pat Cummins had three deliveries left to deny Reddy his century. However, Siraj held his ground, ensuring Reddy got back on strike to complete his hundred. This moment was not just a personal milestone for Reddy but also a turning point in the match.

Reddy's journey to his maiden Test ton was marked by challenges, making his achievement all the more commendable. His performance has created a moment that will be etched in the memories of cricket fans for years to come.

Nitish Reddy's century has undoubtedly announced his arrival on the international stage. This knock at the MCG will be remembered as a testament to his talent and determination.

On Day 4 of the 4th Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne, Australia's tail-enders extended their lead to 333 runs. India struggled to break the resilient partnership between Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland, as Australia ended the day's play at 228/9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor