Anrich Nortje, Sisanda Magala ruled out of South Africa squad for World Cup

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 21 : South African bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of the South Africa squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams have been named as replacements for the two key bowlers.

Both the players were named in South Africa's 15-member squad for the prestigious event but since then, they featured in only one out of the five home ODIs against Australia.

Nortje featured in the second ODI and bowled only five overs before walking off the field due to back spams. He returned to the field in the second innings, scoring 10 runs with the bat while batting at No. 10 during the run chase. His back injury subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of the series.

While Magala, who is down with a knee injury, made his sole appearance in the third ODI against Australia, in which he bowled just four overs.

The attack is still heavily packed with five pacers led by Kagiso Rabada. Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and Gerald Coetzee are the other quicks in the squad.

Experienced left-arm quick Wayne Parnell, whose omission from the initial 15 was categorised as a tough one by head coach Rob Walter, is nursing an elbow injury and a shoulder niggle.

Commenting on the squad, Walter said it’s hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over World Cup.

"Both are quality players that add immense value to the Proteas. We sympathize in their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action," he said, according to ICC.

“This provides an opportunity for Andile and Lizaad on the global stage. Both players have been part of our winter programmes as well as having represented South Africa in the recent white-ball tour against Australia. They offer great skill sets and we’re excited to have them complete the 15-player squad for this year’s World Cup.”

The squad departs for India on September 23 and will begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Delhi on October 7. The World Cup begins on October 5.

South Africa's initial World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

