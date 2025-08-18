Anuj Rawat's DPL success boosts confidence for upcoming domestic season

New Delhi [India], August 18 : East Delhi Riders captain Anuj Rawat emphasised the learning he gained from practising with his Gujarat Titans (GT) teammate Jos Buttler and assistant coach Parthiv Patel in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

He highlighted that interacting with them, both on and off the field, allows him to pick up valuable insights and techniques that he wouldn't necessarily discover on his own, which is positively impacting his performance in the ongoing Delhi Premier League.

"There are a lot of talks. Jos Butler and Parthiv Patel are also there. So when you practice with them, you get to learn small things. Things that you can't do yourself, you get to learn from them as a batter. I talk to Jos a lot on the field and off the field. And I think I have worked a lot with Parthiv Patel, and I think that thing is helping me this season too," Rawat told ANI.

Under Rawat's captaincy, East Delhi Riders, with five victories out of their seven fixtures, are currently placed second in the DPL points table. Rawat with the bat has been in fine touch.

He has slammed 232 in seven matches at an average of 46.40 and a strike rate of 184.13, with three fifties under his belt.

Rawat also felt that his good performances in DPL would be reflected in the upcoming Indian domestic season, and Rawat believes he is 100 per cent ready to play in IPL.

"Whatever I am doing, whatever you can see in DPL, I think that will be seen in domestic too. But I always feel that I am 100 per cent ready to play in IPL," he added.

Rawat didn't play any fixture in the IPL 2025 for GT; however, he has been part of 24 matches in the rich league. He has made 318 out of those 24 fixtures at an average of 19.88 and a strike rate of 119.10.

