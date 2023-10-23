Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah condole Bishan Singh Bedi's demise, laud his contribution to Indian cricket

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah have condoled the demise of legendary India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and said he defined an era of cricket and his artistry on the field will always be remembered.

Regarded as one of the greatest left-arm spinners in world cricket, Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77 years old, leaving a great legacy behind.

The Amritsar-born spinner, who played domestically for Delhi, finished his career with 1,560 wickets in first-class cricket more than any other Indian.

Union Sports Minister said that Bishan Singh Bedi's demise is a huge loss to the cricket world.

"Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Bishan Singh Bedi is no more with us. It is a very sad news. We stand with his family. When I used to play for Punjab, he was the coach of our Ranji Trophy team. It is a big loss to the cricket world," Anurag Thakur told ANI.

In a post on 'X' earlier, the union minister said the legendary spinner's contributions to Indian cricket and his artistry on the field will always be remembered.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. His contributions to Indian cricket and his artistry on the field will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing community. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Jay Shah took to X and condoled the demise of the legendary spinner.

"Sad to hear the demise of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi. Indian Cricket has lost an icon today. Bedi Sir defined an era of cricket and he left an indelible mark on the game with his artistry as a spin bowler and his impeccable character. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

BCCI also conveyed its condolences.

"The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test Captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times. May his soul rest in peace."

The legendary spinner had an illustrious domestic cricket career, especially with the Delhi team, in addition to his international career. He was a mentor to several spinners and made substantial contributions to the development of young talent in India. Bedi's impact on the sport extended beyond the ground, as he became a respected commentator and an advocate for sportsmanship and fair play.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1970. Bedi also represented Northamptonshire in English county cricket for many years.

