"Any chance I get to take over is good fun": Steve Smith ready to lead in Sri Lanka

Sydney [Australia], January 10 : Steve Smith, Australia's former full-time Test captain, believes he has evolved into a more relaxed leader over the years and feels ready to guide a rejuvenated squad during their tour of Sri Lanka. With Pat Cummins on paternity leave, Smith will lead Australia in two Tests at Galle, bringing his wealth of experience and a fresh approach to the subcontinent's challenging conditions.

"Any chance I get to take over when Patty's [Cummins] not here is good fun," Smith said, as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I try and still do things my way. It's been cool to have a couple of opportunities here and there," he added.

"It's going to be a cool tour. I think I understand spin and the subcontinent really well in terms of angles and what needs to happen. Also, the tempo of play that needs to be played at certain times," he noted.

"I'm probably a bit more relaxed now. I'm pretty chilled and just laid-back. I'll just enjoy it," he admitted.

Following the Sandpapergate scandal of 2018, Smith was banned from leadership roles for two years. Since then, he has captained Australia in four Tests, including matches against England, the West Indies, and India. Despite his strong performances, some critics still question his return to leadership.

"I mean, everyone's entitled to their opinion," Smith said about the people who are against Smith's captaincy.

"They can say whatever they like. I'm pretty comfortable in my own skin. [The environment] around the team has been good for a long time. I get on well with everyone inside. People are entitled to their opinion. They can say what they want," he said.

Smith is no stranger to the challenges of playing in Sri Lanka, having led the team during their 2016 tour, which ended in a 0-3 defeat. Acknowledging the tough spin-friendly conditions, he emphasized the importance of preparation and adaptability for Australia's batters.

"They can be tough conditions," Smith noted, as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

"They play pretty well there, particularly if the wickets are quite extreme. It's just guys developing plans as batters ... different methods that allow them to score and survive. It's very different to playing spin here in Australia. Whatever that is, stick to it from ball one, trust it," he added.

Reflecting on the recent home summer, Smith expressed pride in Australia's 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win over India. His centuries in Brisbane and Melbourne were pivotal in regaining momentum for the team.

"It was a cool summer to be a part of ... and particularly after the way we fought back from Perth. It was outstanding," Smith said.

"Our bowlers were unbelievable. Scotty Boland, the way he came in, was exceptional. He's unbelievable at the moment. Just as a collective, it was a really cool win," he noted.

Despite narrowly missing out on 10,000 Test runs at the SCG, Smith is optimistic about reaching the milestone in Galle.

"One run ... it hurt a little bit at the time," he admitted.

"It would have been nice to have ticked that off in front of all my friends and family here at my home ground, but hopefully, I can knock it off first thing in Galle," he said.

"I probably let it wander [in my mind] too much throughout the game. It's a cool milestone to tick off," he noted.

As Smith gears up for the clash against the Scorchers, he remains deeply connected to his Big Bash roots.

"I enjoy being involved with the Sixers. Such a rich history. I've been involved since day one. I usually lock in most evenings and watch, particularly when the Sixers play. Tomorrow's a huge game against the Scorchers, probably one of our biggest rivals over the years," Smith said.

