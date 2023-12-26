Anything less than a three-match series is a disservice to Test cricket, says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, Dec 26 Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed his disappointment with India playing only a 2-match Test series against South Africa and stated “it’s a disservice to Test cricket.”

India will kick off the last leg of their South Africa tour with a Boxing Day Test match at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Tuesday.

Following a 2-1 victory in the ODI series led by KL Rahul and a 1-1 draw in the T20I series captained by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India is heading into the Test series. Meanwhile, the Test side captained by Rohit Sharma will try to end their long wait to win their first Test series in South Africa.

Aakash Chopra contends that Test cricket needs to be given the status that it deserves, and two test matches don't do justice to Test cricket's status.

"Anything less than a three-match series is a disservice to Test cricket. All the talk about protecting Test cricket and being its guardian does not mean we are doing what's necessary. We need to walk the talk. We are playing a two-Test series because if teams play a single match, then it can't be called a series. It has to be a minimum of two matches. So, it's just like fulfilling that minimum commitment and leaving," Chopra said to Jio Cinema.

Aakash also highlighted that amongst the SENA countries, since India play 5 matches each with every country, South Africa shouldn't differ from other SENA nations. Even the Proteas were being deceived, according to him. With just two matches scheduled for India versus South Africa in the upcoming World Test Championship cycle for 2023–2025, Chopra voiced his dissatisfaction.

"You play five matches against Australia, you play five against England. South Africa are the third major side. But we are doing South Africa a disservice. We are doing a disservice to Test cricket by playing a two-match series. If you are saying Test cricket is supreme, then give it the status it deserves," Chopra said.

