Arjun Tendulkar vs Samit Dravid: Who Dominated the Next-Gen Cricket Clash?

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, dismissed Rahul Dravid’s son, Samit Dravid, during the K Thimmiappiah Trophy in Alur. The left-arm pacer, playing for Goa, removed the 19-year-old for nine runs in the first innings of the KSCA tournament. Tendulkar struck early by dismissing KSCA Secretary’s XI skipper Nikin Jose in the third over. He later dismissed Samit Dravid and Dhruv P in the same over, finishing with figures of 3-50.

Samit Dravid, who batted in the middle order for KSCA Secretary’s XI, hit a couple of boundaries before being caught by Kashab Bakle in the 28th over. The young batter also contributed with the ball earlier, taking 2-18 in nine overs as Goa posted 338 in their first innings. Tendulkar himself scored nine runs while batting at No. 9.

At stumps, KSCA Secretary’s XI were 255-8 in 86 overs, trailing Goa by 83 runs. A 93-run partnership for the sixth wicket steadied the innings after they had slipped to 94-5.

Arjun Tendulkar switched from Mumbai to Goa in the 2022-23 season. He was part of Goa’s Ranji Trophy Plate League win last season, taking 16 wickets in four matches at an average of 18.18. He also played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but did not feature for Mumbai Indians in the 2025 Indian Premier League.