Arno Jacobs selected as third recipient of SA20 Umpire Exchange Programme to England

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 6 : Former first-class cricketer Arno Jacobs has been selected as the third South African recipient of the SA20 and Cricket South Africa (CSA) Umpire Exchange Programme with the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) The Hundred.

Jacobs will follow in the footsteps of both Stephen Harris and Lubabalo 'Babs' Gcuma, who have had the opportunity of standing in The Hundred. The reciprocal agreement saw Englishmen Russell Warren officiate in SA20 Season 2 and James Middlebrook in Season 3, as per a press release from CSA.

Jacobs will depart for the United Kingdom on 11 August to umpire two men's matches, one women's match and officiate as the fourth umpire at iconic global venues such as Lord's, the Oval and Edgbaston.

"SA20 is very proud of the Umpire Exchange programme, it has become an element that all of our match officials aspire to. It can only improve the quality of match officials, not only in the League, but in cricket in South Africa more broadly. "We are grateful for the collaboration with the ECB once again, who are very much aligned in our goals for the programme. We wish Arno all the best for his time at The Hundred and are confident that he will come back enriched," SA20 Head of Cricket Operations Stephen Cook said.

Jacobs enjoyed a distinguished playing career spanning 16 years, having featured in over 300 first-class, List A and T20 matches, before switching over to umpiring.

It will be an opportunity for Jacobs to grow his network of fellow professionals, adjust to different pitches and playing conditions, whilst attaining global exposure.

Jacobs believes this will be a career opportunity of a lifetime.

"This experience will prepare me for the challenges of international cricket, and at the same time, I will meet and share experiences with my colleagues in the UK. I'd like to extend thanks to the SA20 management for this amazing opportunity. I am excited to step onto the pitch on some of the world's most iconic cricket grounds. I am honoured and grateful. It is an absolute privilege I will cherish forever," he noted as quoted by CSA press release.

The 48-year-old has developed into one of the most respected officials on the South African domestic circuit, having been nominated for both Umpires' Umpire of the Year and Umpire of the Year at the recent Cricket SA Awards evening.

The unique umpire exchange programme between SA20 and The Hundred will also see an English umpire visit South Africa in reciprocal fashion.

