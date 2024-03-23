Arshdeep Singh becomes 4th highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings, overtakes Mohammed Shami

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], March 23 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh on Saturday surpassed senior pacer Mohammed Shami to become the franchise's fourth-highest wicket-taker.

Arshdeep achieved this upward movement in charts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Mullanpur.

In the match, the 25-year-old pacer took 2/28 in his four overs, getting the wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Sumit Kumar.

Now in 52 matches for PBKS, Arshdeep has taken 59 wickets at an average of 26.69, with the best bowling figures of 5/32.

Shami, who represented Punjab from 2019-21, took 58 wickets in 42 matches at an average of 22.82, with the best bowling figures of 3/15.

The top three wicket-takers for Punjab Kings are: Piyush Chawla (84 in 87 matches at an average of 26.63), Sandeep Sharma (73 wickets in 61 matches at an average of 23.83) and Axar Patel (69 scalps in 73 matches at an average of 27.36).

Coming to the match, PBKS put DC to bat after winning the toss. Fiery knocks on top by David Warner (29 in 21 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Mitchell Marsh (20 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped DC start well, but they lost their way. Rishabh Pant made 18 off 13 balls in his comeback game. DC was struggling at 147/8, but an explosive cameo from Abhishek Porel (32 in 10 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took DC to 174/9 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (2/28) and Harshal Patel (2/47) were the top bowlers for PBKS.

In the chase of 175, skipper Shikhar Dhawan (22 in 16 balls, with four boundaries) started off well. Prabhsimran Singh also contributed a useful 26 in 17 balls with five fours. But it was the 67-run partnership for fifth wicket between Sam Curran (63 in 47 balls, with six fours and a six) and Liam Livingstone (38* in 21 balls, with two fours and three sixes) sealed a four-wicket win for PBKS.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/43) were the top bowlers for DC.

Curran won the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

