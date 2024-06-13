Arshdeep Singh executed really well against USA: Varun Aaron

New York [US], June 13 : Former India cricketer Varun Aaron heaped praise on India pacer Arshdeep Singh and said that he executed well against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024 match.

Arshdeep was named the Player of the Match against the US on Wednesday after he picked up four wickets and gave nine runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 2.20. The Men in Blue clinched a seven-wicket win over USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and qualified for the Super Eights of the marquee event.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Varun said that Arshdeep is getting the ball back in shape very quickly which he didn't do in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He added that it is important for the left-arm pacer to take confidence from his performance against the USA.

"He is been getting the ball to shape back really effortlessly and at regular intervals, which we didn't see that much in the IPL. It's really important that he takes a lot of confidence from this game into the other games, especially the Super 8s. And especially these games are more about execution, and he executed really well," Varun said.

Recapping the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The USA put on a fighting total of 110/8 in their 20 overs, with Nitish Kumar (27 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) and Steven Taylor (24 in 30 balls, with two sixes) playing crucial knocks.

Arshdeep (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel also got a wicket.

In the run-chase of 111, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for single-digit scores and Rishabh Pant (18 in 20 balls, with a four and six). India was left struggling at 39/3 in 7.3 overs. Then, Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shivam Dube (31* in 35 balls, with a four and six) stitched a match-winning 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Saurabh Netravalkar (2/18) was the pick of the bowlers for the USA.

Arshdeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell.

