Arshdeep Singh gives extra variety with his left arm pace: Anil Kumble

New York [US], June 13 : Former cricketer Anil Kumble showered praise on Arshdeep Singh and said that the seamer can give extra variety to Team India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 with his left-arm pace.

Arshdeep was named the Player of the Match against the US on Wednesday after he picked up four wickets and gave nine runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 2.20.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Kumble said the way Arshdeep bowled against Pakistan in the last over and certain few things keep him ahead of Mohammed Siraj.

The former cricketer added that Arshdeep will be happy with the confidence he got after bowling against the USA during the T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York.

"I think so. I think the way Arshdeep Singh bowled that last over against Pakistan, and also the way he can bowl in different areas in the T20 game, I think certainly puts him ahead of Mohammed Siraj. If at all India takes that option of going with just the two seamers and Hardik Pandya. So yes, in that sense, plus he also gives you an extra variety with his left arm pace. So overall, he must be happy. He'll be happy with the confidence that he's got from this game," Kumble said.

Recapping the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The USA put on a fighting total of 110/8 in their 20 overs, with Nitish Kumar (27 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) and Steven Taylor (24 in 30 balls, with two sixes) playing crucial knocks.

Arshdeep (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel also got a wicket.

In the run-chase of 111, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for single-digit scores and Rishabh Pant (18 in 20 balls, with a four and six). India was left struggling at 39/3 in 7.3 overs. Then, Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shivam Dube (31* in 35 balls, with a four and six) stitched a match-winning 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Saurabh Netravalkar (2/18) was the pick of the bowlers for the USA.

Arshdeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell.

