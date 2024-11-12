Arshdeep Singh lists out qualities that he gets to learn from India captain Suryakumar Yadav

Centurion [South Africa], November 12 : While lavishing praise on the dynamic batter, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh pinpointed the qualities that he gets to learn from the Indian skipper.

The dawn of Indian cricket in the T20I format has begun on a sumptuous note, with Suryakumar taking Men in Blue to new heights. In 13 matches played under Suryakumar's captaincy, India emerged victorious in 11 of them.

By infusing young blood and experienced faces into the squad, the T20 World Cup champions have found the right composition for success.

The calm demeanour and strong mindset that the versatile batter brings with his presence are some of the traits that have left Arshdeep enthralled on a personal and professional note.

"As a person, it is how well he controls his emotions. The way he manages his highs and lows. He is mentally strong and maintains the atmosphere in the team irrespective of victory or defeat. We get to see leadership qualities in him. He backs his players, and he also backs a player when he doesn't have a good outing. He gives a lot of support," Arshdeep said on Tuesday during the pre-match press conference before the third T20I against South Africa.

The wave of optimism and the need to grow as a player has certainly made an impact on the way Arshdeep has started to perform.

Arshdeep was seen as an out-and-out bowler when he first stepped into the fold. But recently, he has shown potential to be more than a bowler.

It first became evident during the T20I series against Bangladesh when he went for a slog sweep on a couple of occasions. He even found some success when he opened his arms and cleared the boundary rope for a towering maximum in the second T20I.

While talking about his attempts to add another skill set to his game, he joked, "As long as the wicket is flat and the bowlers are medium pace, I love it."

"But yes, I am trying my best to contribute with the bat as well whenever I get a chance, and even in the nets as well, I try to challenge myself and improve in all three aspects of the game. It has always been the idea," he added.

With the series standing level at 1-1, India and South Africa will look to grab the opportunity on offer and go ahead in the series in the third T20I on Wednesday in Centurion.

