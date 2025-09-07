Arshdeep Singh on brink of history; one wicket away from this milestone

Dubai [UAE], September 7 : As India prepares for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to take place from September 9 to 28 in Dubai, left-arm seamer Arsdeep Singh is on the verge of becoming the first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets, and overall, he will be the 25th to do so.

The 26-year-old player so far has 99 wickets in 63 T20I wickets at an average of 18.30, where he has conceded runs at an economy of 8.29 with two four-wicket hauls. His best figures in the shortest format of the game are 4/9, which came against the USA cricket team during the group stage match of the T20 World Cup last year.

The pacer is a symbol of consistency, having troubled batters with his line, length and swing. Since the T20 World Cup 2024, the fast bowler has featured in 11 matches, and he managed to get 20 wickets at an average of 15.15, with best figures of 3/14, while maintaining an economy rate of 7.87.

Arshdeep was a part of India's squad that toured England for five Tests earlier this year. Fans and former cricketers had heavily speculated that Arshdeep would finally receive his maiden Test cap and showcase his skill set in the red-ball format.

However, his wait continued after missing out on the call in the first three Tests, and the hope eventually faded away after he sustained an injury on his hand before the fourth fixture in Manchester.

Team India's quest for Asian supremacy will start from September 10 against the UAE, with the hotly anticipated India-Pakistan clash taking place on September 14. India will play their last league match against the UAE on September 19. The Super Four stage will start on September 20.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

