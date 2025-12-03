Arshdeep Singh Strikes Early as Quinton de Kock Falls for 8 During IND vs SA 2nd ODI (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Arshdeep Singh gave India an early breakthrough as Quinton de Kock was dismissed for eight in the second ODI against South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Wednesday. The left-handed batter edged a fuller-length delivery to Washington Sundar at mid-on in the fifth over as South Africa lost their first wicket for 26. De Kock had been dismissed for a duck in the series opener.

Arshdeep Singh continued his effective powerplay bowling and has now established a strong record in early overs. In the first ODI, he had finished with figures of two for 64.

India posted a commanding 358 for five in their 50 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden ODI century, making 105 off 83 balls with 12 fours and two sixes. Virat Kohli followed with his second consecutive hundred in the series, reaching 102 off 93 deliveries, hitting seven fours and two sixes. Captain KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 66 off 43 balls, including six boundaries and two sixes. Ravindra Jadeja contributed 24 not out off 27 balls.

For South Africa, Marco Jansen took two wickets, while other bowlers struggled to contain the Indian batters. India leads the three-match series 1-0 after a 17-run win in the first ODI. Rahul, who led India to a 2-1 series win in South Africa in 2023, now aims for his second ODI series victory against the Proteas as captain.

Scorecard: India 358 for 5 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 102, Ruturaj Gaikwad 105, KL Rahul 66 not out; Marco Jansen 2 for 63).