Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar Shine as India Beat Australia by 5 Wickets to Level T20I Series 1-1 in Hobart

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India levelled the five-match T20I series 1-1 with a five-wicket win over Australia in the third match at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh produced standout performances as India chased down a target of 187 with nine balls to spare.

After being asked to bowl first, India struck early through Arshdeep, who removed Travis Head and Josh Inglis in quick succession to leave Australia struggling at 14 for two. The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 3 for 35 and was supported by Varun Chakravarthy, who claimed two wickets in one over to halt Australia’s recovery.

Tim David led Australia’s counterattack with 74 off 38 balls, hitting eight fours and five sixes. Marcus Stoinis added 64 off 39 while Matthew Short contributed an unbeaten 26 to take the hosts to 186 for six in 20 overs.

In reply, India’s chase began briskly with Abhishek Sharma scoring 25 off 16 balls. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav followed with a quick 24 off 11 as India raced to 64 for two in the powerplay. Tilak Varma and Axar Patel steadied the innings with short partnerships before both fell in the middle overs.

At 145 for five, the match was in the balance, but Washington Sundar and Jitesh Sharma turned the game around with a late flourish. Sundar remained unbeaten on 49 off 23 balls, striking four sixes and three boundaries, while Jitesh made 22 not out off 13 balls. The pair added 43 runs to take India home in the 19th over.

Nathan Ellis was Australia’s best bowler with 3 for 36, while Bartlett and Stoinis picked up one wicket each.

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

Australia: 186/6 in 20 overs (Tim David 74, Marcus Stoinis 64; Arshdeep Singh 3/35, Varun Chakravarthy 2/33)

India: 188/5 in 18.3 overs (Washington Sundar 49*, Jitesh Sharma 22*; Nathan Ellis 3/36)