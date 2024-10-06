Arshdeep, Varun's brilliant spells restrict Bangladesh at 127 against India in 1st T20I

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 6 : Brilliant spells from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy restricted Bangladesh to 127 against India in the first T20I match of the series at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Suryakumar Yadav-led India won the toss and decided to field against Bangladesh in Gwalior.

Parvez Hossain Emon (8 runs from 9 balls, 1 six) and Litton Das (4 runs from 2 balls, 1 four) opened for Bangladesh and had a disappointing start to the game.

Arshdeep Singh got the first breakthrough of the game when he removed the Bangladesh batter in the first over. He was on fire during the powerplay as he dismissed Parvez Hossain in the seventh over.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (27 runs from 25 balls, 1 four and 1 six) tried his best to help the visitors pose a comeback but Washington Sundar removed him from the crease in the 12th over.

The middle order batters of the visitors Towhid Hridoy (12 runs from 18 balls, 2 four), Mahmudullah (1 run from 2 balls) and Jaker Ali (8 runs from 6 balls, 1 six) displayed a sloppy performance while batting.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35* runs from 32 balls, 3 fours) was the only standout batter for Bangladesh, his unbeaten knock helped the visitors power to 127.

Arshdeep and Varun shined while bowling as they bagged three wickets in their respective spells. One of the main takeaways from the first inning was Mayank Yadav picking up his maiden international wicket of his career. The youngster removed Mahmudullah in the 8th over to take his first international wicket.

Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar also took one wicket each in their respective spells on Sunday.

India need to make 128 runs to win the first match of the three-game series.

Brief score: Bangladesh 127 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 35*, Najmul Hossain Shanto 27, Towhid Hridoy 18; Arshdeep Singh 3/14) vs India.

