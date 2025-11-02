"Arshdeep's inclusion is essential, he's a must": Irfan Pathan

New Delhi [India], November 2 : Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised Arshdeep Singh after he dazzled in the third T20I against Australia at Hobart, picking up three wickets for 35 runs in four overs, saying he's consistently proven his worth since his debut, particularly in powerplay overs.

Pathan emphasised Arshdeep's importance, highlighting his new-ball skills as unmatched, making him an essential player. Singh's masterclass with the ball restricted the hosts to 186 for 6 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Singh's economical bowling proved pivotal as India levelled the series 1-1, winning the third T20I by five wickets. He picked up crucial wickets, dismissing Travis Head, Josh Inglis, and Marcus Stoinis.

"Arshdeep was played, and as soon as he was included, he showed why. He has taken 45 wickets in the power play so far. Since his debut, no one has taken more wickets with the new ball in the powerplay than Arshdeep. That's why we've been saying again and again that Arshdeep's inclusion is essential, he is a must. And once again, he showed why," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

"Look, he dismissed Travis Head and Inglis. He took two big wickets in the power play and bowled brilliantly. Even at the end, when he had to bowl in the death overs, he picked up another wicket. I had posted on X that he bowled really well with the new ball, but the real challenge would come with the old ball. In his first two overs, he gave away just 12 runs and took two wickets. In his last two overs, he conceded 23 runs, which was a bit challenging, that's why I had mentioned it earlier," he added.

Singh, in 66 matches, has scalped 104 wickets, with a bowling average of 18.55 and an economy rate of 8.37, with best bowling figures of 4/9 and two four-wicket hauls. Singh's three-wicket haul earned him the Player of the Match award.

Pathan also believed that Singh, despite not playing regularly, has performed commendably whenever given a chance. Pathan noted that making a comeback after bowling yorkers can be challenging, but Arshdeep handled it well.

"Because for any player, no matter how good he is, when he bowls yorkers, even if that's his strength, making a comeback is never easy. That's why I said it was challenging, and that's also why he gave away a few extra runs, which is fair. But credit to Arshdeep. Even without playing regularly, the way he has performed whenever he's got a chance is commendable. Very well done. Now the hope is that he doesn't get dropped again, that he continues to play in the regular XI. Especially after this performance, there should be absolutely no reason to bench him," he concluded.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. After powerplay heroics from pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/35), it was a partnership between skipper Mitch Marsh (11) and Tim David (74 in 38 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) of 59 runs for third wicket and a 64-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (64 in 39 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Matt Short (26* in 15 balls, with two fours and a six) took Australia to 186/6 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, contributions did come from Abhishek Sharma (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (24 in 11 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (29 in 26 balls, with a four and six). India was 145/5 in the 15th over in a tricky spot.

However, a blitz from Washington Sundar (49* in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (22* in 13 balls, with three fours) helped India keep the series alive. With this win, the series is levelled at 1-1, with two matches left.

