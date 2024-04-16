As Gujarat Titans take on Delhi Capitals, Shubman Gill will be man to watch out for

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 16 : As Gujarat Titans (GT) prepares to lock horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, all eyes will be on their skipper Shubman Gill, who is in august company in terms of runs scored.

GT and DC will be locking horns in the Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad. While the Titans are at the seventh spot with three wins, three losses and a total of six points, DC are at the ninth place, with two wins and four losses. Both teams won their previous IPL fixtures.

Gill has been fine form for GT this season. In six matches, he has scored 255 runs at an average of 51.00 and a strike rate of over 151. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 89*. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer this season.

Since 2022, only three players in the IPL have scored 1,000 runs and have an average of 40 or more and a strike rate of 140 or more. Gill has been a better batter in terms of statistics from Faf Du Plessis, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper and Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Jos Buttler.

In 39 IPL matches since 2022, Gill has scored 1,628 runs at an average of 47.88 and a strike rate of 148.40. He has scored three centuries and 10 fifties, with the best score of 129.

In 37 IPL matches since 2022, Faf has scored 1,430 runs at an average of 40.85 and a strike rate of over 144.15. His best score is 96.

Buttler has played 36 IPL matches since 2022, scoring 1,398 runs at an average of 42.36, with five centuries and eight fifties. His best score is 116.

Of them, Gill is the only player with an IPL title, having won it with GT in their debut season back in 2022. RR came close, with Buttler playing a huge role in their runners-up finish in 2022. RCB qualified for playoffs in 2022, but did not win the title.

Gill and Buttler both have held the 'Orange Cap' for most runs in 2023 and 2022 respectively. While Buttler scored 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53, with a strike rate of 149.05 and four centuries and fifties each, Gill outscored him next year, with 890 runs in 17 innings at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80. He scored three centuries and four fifties and ended up as runners-up as his side lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.

Shubman Gill made his IPL debut in 2018 and played for KKR from 2018 to 2021.

Will Gill be the best batter in the IPL in its three successive editions from 2022? The debate will be settled after this IPL season.

