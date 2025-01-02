Asalanka guides Sri Lanka to clinch consolation win over Kiwis in 3rd T20I, loses series 2-1

Nelson [New Zealand], January 2 : Skipper Charith Asalanka's all-round performance helped Sri Lanka clinch a 7-run consolation win against New Zealand in the third T20I match of the series at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Thursday.

Despite victory on Thursday, Sri Lanka conceded a 2-1 series defeat against New Zealand.

After winning the toss, New Zealand decided to field against Sri Lanka in the third T20I match of the series.

The Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka (14 runs from 12 balls, 1 four and 1 six) and Kusal Mendis (22 runs from 16 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) could only cement a partnership of 24 runs and couldn't give a blitz start to the visitors.

However, the middle order batters Kusal Perera (101 runs from 46 balls, 13 fours and 4 sixes) and Asalanka (46 runs from 24 balls, 1 four and 5 sixes) displayed a stupendous in the first inning and powered the tourist to 218/5 after the end of 20 overs.

Perera and Asalanka cemented a stand of 100 runs which helped Sri Lanka clinch a consolation win in the final match of the series.

The Kiwi bowling attack was sloppy in the first inning, they failed to pick up early wickets in the first inning. Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, and Matt Henry picked one wicket each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Rachin Ravindra (69 runs from 39 balls, 5 fours and 4 sixes) opened for the Kiwis and played a stunning knock. However, his lone performance was not enough to help the Kiwis clinch a win in the final match of the series.

Tim Robinson (37 runs from 21 balls, 2 fours and 2 sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (35 runs from 17 balls, 1 four and 4 sixes) were the second-highest run-getter for the Kiwis in the second inning.

The hosts tried their best to reach the given target but failed short of just seven runs.

Charith Asalanka led the Sri Lankan bowling attack after he picked up three wickets in four overs and restricted New Zealand to 211/7. Wanindu Hasaranga also bagged two wickets in the second inning. Nuwan Thushara and Binura Fernando took one wicket each in their respective spells.

Kusal Perera was named the 'Player of the Match' following his fiery knock with the bat. Meanwhile, Jacob Duffy received the 'Player of the Series' award.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 218/5 (Kusal Perera 101, Charith Asalanka 46; Jacob Duffy 1/30) beat New Zealand 211/7 (Rachin Ravindra 69, Daryl Mitchell 35; Charith Asalanka 3/50).

