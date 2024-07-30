Asalanka replaces Kusal Mendis as Sri Lanka name 16-player squad for ODI series against India

New Delhi [India], July 30 : Sri Lanka announced their 16-player squad for the upcoming ODI series against India, which will kick off on Friday at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Kusal Mendis has been replaced as the skipper of the side by Charith Asalanka, who led Sri Lanka in the three T20Is as well.

In the T20I format, Sri Lanka's star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was leading the side. However, he decided to step down from his position after their early exit from the T20 World Cup last month.

Sri Lanka enjoyed a good run in Mendis' captaincy in the ODI format. The 29-year-old has been in good touch with the bat and guided Sri Lanka to five consecutive home match triumphs against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. However, they lost to Bangladesh by 2-1 in an away series.

Test batter Nishan Madushka, 24, has been included in the squad after his impressive performances in the red-ball format.

Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera, who was ruled out of the T20I series due to bronchitis and respiratory infection, will also miss the three ODIs against India.

Along with Chameera, Nuwan Thushara will also miss the 50-over series after he fractured his thumb during training ahead of the beginning of the bilateral series against India.

On the spin bowling front, Sri Lanka will enjoy plenty of options, between Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dananjaya and Dunith Wellalage. Kamindu Mendis and Asalanka also add depth by making themselves available as part-time spinners as well.

On the batting front, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, and Mendis will make up the top order. Kusal Perera won't feature in the series after he was snubbed, despite producing some good T20 performances recently.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.

